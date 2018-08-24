News And Finally

Friday 24 August 2018

Join police dogs Ben and Neo for a night fighting crime with #OutOnPawtrol

The long paw of the law.

Humberside Police are live tweeting their dog section (PDSA/PA)
Humberside Police are live tweeting their dog section (PDSA/PA)

By Tess de la Mare, Press Association

Prepare for a cuteness overload after a police force decided to make its doggy officers the stars of their very own Paw Patrol.

Humberside Police opted to live-tweet a typical day with the K9 officers; from strategic meal times to exercise and getting stuck into the job.

The adventures of the police dog section have gone down a treat on Twitter where the force used the #OutOnPawtrol hashtag to raise awareness about the work of their canine officers.

The police were keen to point out the tweetalong was only possible because new dog handlers are being shown the ropes, so have an extra pair of hands on the shift.

Normally, dog handlers work solo apart from their four-legged partner.

Starting just before 7pm, the shift begins with a relaxing walk – which nearly ended in disaster for police dog Neo when he dropped his new toy in a stream.

The police dogs are fed two hours before briefing to make sure they have properly digested their dinner before starting work.

PD Neo was on patrol with colleague PD Ben – both were raring to go.

PD Neo proved his metal when he tracked down a man suspected of stealing fuel from parked lorries.

He also searched the area for anything else the male might have dropped.

PD Ben took his human on a muddy chase across country to hunt for a suspected burglar.

After a long night, which included hunting for another suspected burglar, breaking up a fight and chasing down a man believed to be threatening people with a knife, Pc Steve Matthews and PD Neo enjoyed the sunrise together.

At the end of the shift, handlers still have a lot to do scrubbing out cages and giving their canine partners their well-earned breakfast.

Now it’s trainee police dogs Toby and Scout’s turn – they need a long walk.

A spokeswoman for Humberside Police said: “This is the first live-tweeted ‘paw patrol’ we’ve done but we are looking at doing another one in a few weeks.”

She said the force had recently recruited more dog officers and that the public had responded really well to their Twitter campaign.

Humberside Police have 16 “general purpose dogs” as well as three specialist dogs trained to locate drugs, cash and weapons, four trained to sniff out firearms and two dogs who hunt for explosives.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News