Harry Redknapp may have won I’m A Celebrity on Sunday but it was fellow finalist John Barrowman who got Twitter talking.

John Barrowman’s Bushtucker Trial on I’m A Celeb has created a whole new meme

The Scottish-American actor and TV presenter had to eat a series of jungle “delicacies” to secure a real feast for his last night in the jungle and his reactions were all too relatable for a lot of viewers.

Beach worms, goats’ eyes, a bull’s penis and a huge dead spider were all on offer and the sight of Barrowman, head down but thumb up, struck a chord with viewers on social media.

“When your life is going to shit but someone asks if everything’s good,” wrote one user alongside the picture, a tweet which has been liked nearly 7,000 times.

When your life is going to shit but someone asks if everything’s good #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/SnJiSmd67p — Dan Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Dan_Williams_98) December 9, 2018

“When the waiter asks if you’re ready for dessert…” wrote another Twitter user.

When the waiter asks if you’re ready for dessert... #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Uxeq3a6MyW — Scott Rutherford (@ScottRuth) December 9, 2018

A third wrote: “When all my mates ask how I’m doing after my 70th mental break down of the day.”

When all my mates ask how I’m doing after my 70th mental break down of the day #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/WNBOz6HQEw — beth 🎄 (@beth_shirlaw) December 9, 2018

“When you’ve got your head down the toilet on a night out and your pals asking if you’re wanting another drink,” wrote a fourth.

When you’ve got your head down the toilet on a night out and your pals asking if you’re wanting another drink #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/USQnJQ2LjO — Abbie ♡ Winton (@abbiewintonn) December 9, 2018

Harry might be King of the Jungle this time round, but John has a whole new meme to call his own, and not many celebs can say that.

