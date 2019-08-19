Joe Wicks baffles the internet with ‘Wensleydale’ pronunciation

Celebrity fitness coach Joe Wicks has baffled the internet with his pronunciation of “Wensleydale”.

Celebrity fitness coach Joe Wicks has baffled the internet with his pronunciation of “Wensleydale”.

The “Lean in 15” diet guru uploaded an Instagram story of his three-cheese dinner.

However, when he pointed to the final cheese, he pronounced it “Wensley-dar-lay”.

He previously nicknamed tenderstem broccoli “midget trees”.

I regret to inform you that this is how Joe Wicks pronounces Wensleydale. pic.twitter.com/pcMNVCyHOa — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) August 18, 2019

He uploaded a later video where he said: “The amount of people messaging me giving me jokes saying you’re not pronouncing it right… They are saying it’s not pronounced that way.”

However, the internet did not approve of what may be just a joke.

One Twitter user said: “I’d love to see folks’ reaction to him pronouncing it like that in actual Wensleydale.”

Another said: “The wensley-what? @thebodycoach come up to Yorkshire and we’ll tell you how to say it mate. It’s dale. As in: a dale. Like the Yorkshire Dales. As in the chipmunks; Chip and Dale. But not as in Dalai Lama. Hope that helps, but come up here and see us anyway.”

The wensley-what? @thebodycoach come up to Yorkshire and we'll tell you how to say it mate. It's dale. As in: a dale. Like the Yorkshire Dales. As in the chipmunks; Chip and Dale. But not as in Dalai Lama. Hope that helps, but come up here and see us anyway 😃 — Leon Fleming (@leonfleming) August 18, 2019

However, one Twitter user believed the Body Coach was just messing with his fans.

They said: “As much as I hate the bloke I’m sure he was just messing… and loads have fallen for it by the sound of it.”

PA Media