Joe Root shares victory call with fan who waited 10 months for team to arrive

Joe Root shares a phone call with England fan Rob Lewis, who waited 10 months in Sri Lanka for the team to arrive (ECB/@englandcricket)

Joe Root thanked a fan who waited in Sri Lanka for nearly a year to watch the team play, after England won the first Test of the series in Galle.

Rob Lewis, a web designer from Sunbury-on-Thames, first flew out to Sri Lanka on March 13 last year – and found out while he was on the plane that England’s tour had been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He stayed in the country however, and almost a year later was able to watch live as England beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

With no fans allowed into the ground, Mr Lewis became “almost a beacon for everyone at home” said Root, who afterwards spoke on the phone with the super fan.

“Rob? Hello mate how are you? It was nice to see you finally up on the fort,” said Root.

“That’s why I wanted to come over, on behalf of all the lads we really appreciate your support and it’s an incredible story and journey that you’ve been on.

He was almost a beacon for everyone at home watching on the screens. Joe Root

“More than anything I just wanted to say a massive thank you, we really appreciate you being here and making the effort to come down and support us. It’s nice for us to be able to celebrate together a win here in Sri Lanka.”

Mr Lewis had been shooed away by police after watching the first few balls of the game from a fort overlooking the stadium on the first day of the Test, but was allowed back later and appeared to have been able to watch his team clinch victory from the same spot.

Expand Close Rob Lewis watches the First Test from the fort overlooking the stadium in Galle (Rob Lewis/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rob Lewis watches the First Test from the fort overlooking the stadium in Galle (Rob Lewis/PA)

“It’s an incredible story. I read about it a little while back now. To see him struggle to get on the fort the first couple of days, then finally up there enjoying himself and getting to watch some cricket was fantastic,” said Root.

“He was almost a beacon for everyone at home watching on the screens. We are very lucky to get the support we do everywhere in the world. It was nice that at the end of the game I managed to have a little conversation with him over the phone.

“It was lovely for him to enjoy that moment with the rest of the group.”

PA Media