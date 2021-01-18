Joe Biden’s dog Major honoured at ‘indoguration’ featuring Josh Groban

Major is one of two dogs owned by the Bidens (Joe Biden/Facebook)

Joe Biden’s dog Major has been honoured in an “indoguration” ahead of the politician’s own inauguration as US president to raise money for an animal shelter.

The virtual charity event was held by Pumpkin Pet Insurance and the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) – the shelter the Bidens adopted Major from in 2018.

Major is one of two German Shepherds owned by the Bidens, with Champ joining the family in 2008 while Mr Biden was vice-president.

While Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are set to play at Mr Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Josh Groban appeared for Major via video call.

The pop singer performed Patti Page’s 1952 hit (How Much Is) That Doggie In The Window? – amending the lyrics to “I’m adopting that doggie in the window”.

TODAY! Josh is performing for Majorâs Indoguration to raise $$ for Major's rescue shelter @delawarehumane at 3pm EST! All donations go to DHA. Watch & donate to DHA using the link in the YouTube video description. See you there! https://t.co/VR2lpA7FaB 🐶 pic.twitter.com/qSmY64hXgu — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 17, 2021

“Many animals have been in the White House but Major Biden will be the first rescue dog in the White House, which is why we’re here,” Groban told viewers.

“It’s an incredible thing.”

The ceremony raised more than 100,000 US dollars (£74,000) for the DHA.

Participants were also able to nominate their dog to join Major’s cabinet as Secretary of Rescue Dogs, with more than 700 vying for the honour.

The five finalists in the competition appeared via video link wearing bow ties, with therapy dog Harper taking the job for her work comforting nursing home residents.

PA Media