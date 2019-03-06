Jesse Lingard goes wild on Instagram Story after Marcus Rashford winner

Jesse Lingard may have had to watch Manchester United’s incredible win against Paris St Germain from home, but his Instagram proved he was kicking every ball.

The forward missed the second leg of United’s last-16 tie against PSG through injury, and instead watched the game on television.

(jesselingard/Instagram)

United came into the fixture 2-0 down on aggregate, but two goals from Romelu Lukaku put them 2-1 up at the Parc des Princes and a goal away from progressing to the quarter-finals.

Uploading his reactions to his Instagram Story, Lingard continued to film when Ole Gunnar Solskaer’s team were awarded a dramatic late penalty.

His friend and colleague Marcus Rashford stepped up to take the spot-kick, prompting Lingard to offer words of encouragement from a distance.

(jesselingard/Instagram)

“Beans, I love you lad. Whatever happens, I love you lad. Come on…” he said, before going wild when Rashford put the ball into the net.

Lingard could also be heard saying: “Quality, quality, quality,” before adding: “Look at the youth, breed em, breed em, breed em,” referring to the academy players United had on the pitch at the final whistle.

The 26-year-old also uploaded a picture which seemed to suggest he had been in touch with Rashford after the game.

Lingard will hope to be available for the next chapter of United’s Champions League run later in the season.

