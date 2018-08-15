EA Sports does a great job every year of updating the likenesses of footballers in its Fifa titles, but it looks as though one aspect has left a couple of players unhappy.

Jesse Lingard and Wilfried Zaha are unhappy with their out-of-date Fifa haircuts

With Fifa 19 due to be released in October, Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard tweeted EA Sports directly to request a new barnet which, according to him, has been a long time coming.

Can you change my haircut now please had the same trim on your game for 99 years 🙃🙃🙃 @EASPORTSFIFA — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 14, 2018

Here’s a still from Fifa 18 alongside a picture of Lingard’s hair during the 2018 World Cup. What do we reckon?

(Screenshot/EA Sports and Adam Davy/PA)

Furthermore, it looks as though Lingard’s not the only one.

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha also requested an appointment with the virtual barber after he scored in Palace’s opening game of the Premier League season.

Mine too please while I’m here thank you 😅 @EASPORTSFIFA https://t.co/b0Im81uWow — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 14, 2018

It’s fair to say his hairdo has changed more significantly than Lingard’s.

If EA Sports isn’t careful, it could lose out to Pro Evolution Soccer in this particular conversation.

Hey Wilf. You'll be looking 🔥 in PES this year. #PES2019 pic.twitter.com/A2rYM3nS7b — Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) August 15, 2018

The world waits with bated breath to see how EA Sports responds.

Press Association