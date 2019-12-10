Jersey farmer dresses cows in Christmas jumpers to usher in festive spirit

A farmer in Jersey is embracing the Christmas spirit by dressing her dairy cows in festive jumpers.

Farmer Becky Houze is one of the biggest Christmas fans on the island, and has this year dressed her cows Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle and Mariah Dairy in jumpers to match the season.

Visit Jersey claims that the cows are the first herd on the island to wear matching Christmas jumpers.

(Visit Jersey)

Ms Houze said: “We love Christmas at the farm… This year we took the opportunity to ‘cast off’ an all new look for the girls to help get into the festive spirit by creating matching Christmas jumpers.

“It took a while to cow-ordinate the right design, but we think we’ve landed on a look worthy of the cream of the crop.”

According to Visit Jersey, the island was once world-famous for its wool trade, with the craft becoming so popular that men had to be banned from knitting during the peak fishing season of August to September to stop them from neglecting their work.

PA Media