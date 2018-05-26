Jaws drop as Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick in Champions League final

The Wales star scored twice as a substitute in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win in Kiev, the first coming barely two minutes after coming on as he met Marcelo’s cross with a stunning bicycle kick to find the top corner.

Bale delivered the spectacular goal, spinning the ball off the outside of his left foot to direct it to the net – surpassing his 60-yard solo run for Tottenham against Inter Milan seven years ago.

Former England captain Gary Lineker summed it up in a sentence.