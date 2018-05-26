Jaws drop as Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick in Champions League final
He may have scored one of the best goals in the game’s history.
Gareth Bale scored one of the all-time great Champions League goals in Saturday night’s final against Liverpool.
The Wales star scored twice as a substitute in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win in Kiev, the first coming barely two minutes after coming on as he met Marcelo’s cross with a stunning bicycle kick to find the top corner.
Bale delivered the spectacular goal, spinning the ball off the outside of his left foot to direct it to the net – surpassing his 60-yard solo run for Tottenham against Inter Milan seven years ago.
Former England captain Gary Lineker summed it up in a sentence.
What a ridiculous goal from @GarethBale11. Unquestionably one of the best goals of all time. Here it is if you haven’t seen it: pic.twitter.com/4yQfv5HkZW— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 26, 2018
Fellow professionals were equally amazed.
OMG what a staggering goal from @GarethBale11 #UCLFINAL— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 26, 2018
Wow! What a goal... 🤯👌🏻— Ross Barkley (@RBarkley20) May 26, 2018
Not joking. That may be the best goal I’ve ever seen... good timing as well like!— Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 26, 2018
Ohmyyyyyyyyyyyy what have I just witnessed 🙊🙊⚽️ @GarethBale11 #UCLfinal #madrid #bale— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 26, 2018
Gareth, just walk off— MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) May 26, 2018
BRO!!! WHAT A GOAL! 😲😲😲😲#UCLFinal2018— Jeffrey Schlupp (@Jeffrey_Schlupp) May 26, 2018
As were fans, which included the likes of Lord Sugar and Piers Morgan.
BALE!!!!!!!— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2018
Zidane has got a lot right in this tournament but not starting Bale was a very strange call. What a goal.— Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) May 26, 2018
BALE. O my what a goal! 🔥— Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 26, 2018
I just gave Gareth Bale a standing ovation clap on my own in an empty restaurant. What a goal!— Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) May 26, 2018
Our man Bale what a goal !!— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 26, 2018
Many were reminded of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s spellbinding Champions League goal against Juventus last month.
i can’t believe i seen bale and ronaldo score bicycle kicks in the same year— Noel (@Noelarayaa) May 26, 2018
Bale And Ronaldo— #FinnIsMyInspiration ❤ (@FinnsStella) May 26, 2018
Bicycle Goal ❤👏
I’ve had the pleasure to watch Ronaldo’s bicycle kick live and now Bales champions league final bicycle kick😍😍— Jay and Jay Train (@J_Coff12) May 26, 2018
Everybody: “Ronaldo bicycle, goal of the tournament” Gareth Bale: “hold my beer”— Adam Abdullah (@adamabdullahcr7) May 26, 2018
And as for what the man himself thought of the goal?
"I need to be playing week-in-week-out...that hasn't happened this season."— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018
👀👀👀
Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future... pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh
Press Association