News And Finally

Sunday 27 May 2018

Jaws drop as Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick in Champions League final

He may have scored one of the best goals in the game’s history.

Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium
Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium

By Press Association Reporters

Gareth Bale scored one of the all-time great Champions League goals in Saturday night’s final against Liverpool.

The Wales star scored twice as a substitute in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win in Kiev, the first coming barely two minutes after coming on as he met Marcelo’s cross with a stunning bicycle kick to find the top corner.

Bale delivered the spectacular goal, spinning the ball off the outside of his left foot to direct it to the net – surpassing his 60-yard solo run for Tottenham against Inter Milan seven years ago.

Former England captain Gary Lineker summed it up in a sentence.

Fellow professionals were equally amazed.

ipanews_ad93d6a6-febc-4344-a3e1-cccc5e623a56_embedded236710149
Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium

As were fans, which included the likes of Lord Sugar and Piers Morgan.

ipanews_ad93d6a6-febc-4344-a3e1-cccc5e623a56_embedded236709963
Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium

Many were reminded of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s spellbinding Champions League goal against Juventus last month.

ipanews_ad93d6a6-febc-4344-a3e1-cccc5e623a56_embedded236651961
Liverpool v Real Madrid 2018 Champions League Final Package

And as for what the man himself thought of the goal?

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News