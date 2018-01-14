News And Finally

Sunday 14 January 2018

Jason Roy played the most ridiculous shot on his way to hitting a record-breaking ODI score

A batsman in form.

England’s Jason Roy smashed his way into the record books (Simon Cooper/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

There was a moment during Jason Roy’s record-breaking innings in Melbourne when Australia must have known it wasn’t to be their day.

The home side set England a target of 305 in the first of five One Day Internationals, a modest target made to seem all the more average by Roy’s marvellous century.

Even after the England batsman had made his hundred the game was far from won, but Roy seemed relaxed enough to play shots like this to help his side close in on the total.

You know it’s probably going to be your day when those come off.

Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell, who has been playing in the Big Bash League, knows a thing or two about inventive shots.

And Roy didn’t stop there. The opener stuck around to break his team mate Alex Hales’ England ODI record of 171 by reaching 180, before he was dismissed.

England players current and former enjoyed his knock.

England clinched victory with seven balls remaining, but what did Hales have to say about Roy taking his record?

A classy tweet, if ever there was one.

Press Association

