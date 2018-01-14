Jason Roy played the most ridiculous shot on his way to hitting a record-breaking ODI score
A batsman in form.
There was a moment during Jason Roy’s record-breaking innings in Melbourne when Australia must have known it wasn’t to be their day.
The home side set England a target of 305 in the first of five One Day Internationals, a modest target made to seem all the more average by Roy’s marvellous century.
Look how much this means to Jason Roy!— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 14, 2018
He reaches 100 against Australia 🙌
A superb knock!#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/g5c7P5zf2w
Even after the England batsman had made his hundred the game was far from won, but Roy seemed relaxed enough to play shots like this to help his side close in on the total.
That is outrageous, Jason Roy 😂— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 14, 2018
He just hit Mitch Starc for four through his legs!
What do you make of that, @natsciver?!#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/Gh9qffVh1U
You know it’s probably going to be your day when those come off.
Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell, who has been playing in the Big Bash League, knows a thing or two about inventive shots.
Having played with @JasonRoy20 at Surrey and seeing what he could do out in the middle, doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s broken a couple of records tonight. Always looks a class above when he gets going. #gun— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 14, 2018
And Roy didn’t stop there. The opener stuck around to break his team mate Alex Hales’ England ODI record of 171 by reaching 180, before he was dismissed.
🏴 H I S T O R Y 🏴— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 14, 2018
Jason Roy now has the highest ever score by an Englishman in an ODI.
173 and counting!
👏👏👏
📺 BT Sport 1 HD#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/GmQG3IXOHd
England players current and former enjoyed his knock.
Very well played @JasonRoy20 magnificent 💯 #AUSvENG— Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) January 14, 2018
Magnificent batting masterclass from @surreycricket & @englandcricket very own @JasonRoy20 👏👏👏— Alec Stewart (@StewieCricket) January 14, 2018
Unbelievable knock from @JasonRoy20 ; Seriously special! @root66 awesome as well. Huge congrats to @josbuttler for the 100th cap. What a win!— Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 14, 2018
WOOOOHHOOOOO - @JasonRoy20!— KP (@KP24) January 14, 2018
YOU ABSOLUTE BEAUTY!
England clinched victory with seven balls remaining, but what did Hales have to say about Roy taking his record?
What a win and what a knock! Highest ever chase at the MCG and @JasonRoy20 breaking the England ODI highest score! Great start to the series #ENGvAUS— Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) January 14, 2018
A classy tweet, if ever there was one.
Press Association