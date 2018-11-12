Japanese leaf art makes a thing of beauty from the autumn weather
Japanese social media is awash with red, yellow and gold.
Autumn has arrived in the northern hemisphere and the leaves are falling, but while other countries are revving up their leaf blowers, Japan has a novel way of dealing with it.
If social media is anything to go by, Japan appears to love leaf art, creating images out of the fallen plant matter.
The rendition of Pokemon character Pikachu above was taken by Twitter user @96irodorimidori, who stumbled across the artwork on the ground at Uedajo Castle in Ueda-shi, Nagano-ken.
The 16-year-old high school student said such artwork is “unusual” and they were “surprised” when they discovered it.
However, hundreds of images are shared by Japanese Twitter users each year under “leaf art” hashtags.
#落ち葉アート の記事見てたら、藤子・F・不二雄ミュージアムで見た素敵な落ち葉アートを思い出した🍂\(^o^)/🍂 pic.twitter.com/oRLuvj1o68— ほげっと (@hogget1129) November 11, 2018
November 11, 2018
今年最大級の落ち葉アート🍂笑— 荘内神社 (@jinjahan0817) November 3, 2018
明日もお天気良さそうです。
ぜひお写真撮ったりして楽しんで下さいね✨#荘内神社 #落ち葉アート pic.twitter.com/3h06sENC6j
While the artwork is a creative use of the fallen leaves there is one concern, which @96irodorimidori acknowledges.
“If wind blows,” they told the Press Association. “People will be shocked.”
Fortunately some artists appear to have escaped the gust issue though, by creating small-scale pieces which can be brought indoors.
今日拾ってきた落ち葉でドン・キホーテのキトリを作ってみた— みやび (@miyavi333) November 9, 2018
もっと丁寧に描いて塗ればよかった😂#落ち葉アート pic.twitter.com/szyUy8wYec
今日の切り絵 落ち葉の中に渡り鳥#フリーハンド切り絵#落ち葉アート pic.twitter.com/6zioNCsu75— 切り絵作家 草太 (@souta_A) November 8, 2018
Smart and just as wonderful.
Press Association