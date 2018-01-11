News And Finally

Jamie Carragher calls Phil Neville’s time as coach under David Moyes a ‘f*** up’ in online feud

The argument all started with a picture of the Liverpool defender with Virgil Van Dijk.

Carragher and Neville

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has engaged in a brutal war of words with Phil Neville on social media.

The exchange began when Carragher posted a picture with Liverpool’s new £75 million centre back Virgil Van Dijk at the club’s Melwood training ground.

#tbt to 10 minutes ago when I interviewed VVD! @skysports @liverpoolfc

However, the action all began when former Manchester United defender Neville, younger brother of Gary, posted on Carragher’s Instagram post of the meeting.

Neville’s post teased: “U live at Liverpool’s training ground Carra?”

However, Carragher responded with a barbed comment on Neville’s time as first-team coach at United, under the doomed tenure of David Moyes, implying he wasn’t welcome at the Red Devil’s Carrington training ground.

“@philipneville18 always open arms for me here Philip, unlike you at Carrington after the f*** up you & Moyes caused!!!” wrote Carragher.

Naturally, Neville wasn’t going to let that comment lie though, retorting with a jab at Carragher’s own goals record – he scored seven in the Premier League.

“Hope he scores as many own goals as you did for us mate,” wrote Neville.

