James Milner strikes Twitter gold with Eminem response to Stan fan

James Milner channelled his inner Slim Shady as he tweeted a fan who got him “confused” with Luis Suarez.

James Milner channelled his inner Slim Shady as he tweeted a fan who got him “confused” with Luis Suarez.

Twitter user Lee Barker sent Liverpool midfielder Milner an apparently light-hearted tweet asking Milner where his friend could buy a pair of red shorts the Liverpool midfielder was wearing.

@JamesMilner

Evening James, my mate was wondering where he can purchase these lovely under shorts from?

They would suit him so well. pic.twitter.com/laslYc5YCG — Lee Barker (@Arsleenal) January 31, 2019

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the image in the tweet was actually Suarez, not Milner.

Barker then sent a second tweet, paraphrasing the lyrics from Eminem’s 2000 hit Stan, a song about an obsessed fan.

Dear Mister "I'm Too Good To Call Or Write My Fans"

This will be the last tweet I ever send your ass

It's been six months and still no word, I don't deserve it? — Lee Barker (@Arsleenal) January 31, 2019

Barker wrote: “Dear Mister ‘I’m Too Good To Call Or Write My Fans; This will be the last tweet I ever send your ass; It’s been six months and still no word, I don’t deserve it?”

Unfazed, Milner quickly responded with some Slim Shady of his own to show he was in on the joke.

Dear Lee, I meant to tweet sooner but I just been busy. Why are you so mad? Try to understand that I do want you as a fan... but you’re asking the wrong number 7 #damn https://t.co/APUShcpweY — James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 1, 2019

Milner wrote: “Dear Lee, I meant to tweet sooner but I just been busy. Why are you so mad? Try to understand that I do want you as a fan… but you’re asking the wrong number 7 #damn”

The response was very well received by fans.

My teas gone cold I'm wondering why, I got outta bed at all. pic.twitter.com/prOYAhRcus — Chris (@smoggiec) February 1, 2019

Will the real James Milner please stand up. I repeat, will the real James Milner please stand up. We're gonna have a problem here 😁 — Jas (@PROPER_SOUND_) February 1, 2019

Milner joined Twitter last March and has won fans for a dry wit which is somewhat at odds with his public persona.

Sadly for the former Leeds man, though, he still has fewer followers than the Boring James Milner parody account.

Press Association