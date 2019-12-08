James Corden plays Boris Johnson in SNL sketch ahead of election week

Boris Johnson was played by James Corden as Saturday Night Live satirised the Prime Minister ahead of the General Election.

Corden was joined by Jimmy Fallon, who played Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and Paul Rudd, who played French President Emmanuel Macron, in the Nato cafeteria sketch.

In it, the group of world leaders attempt to keep Mr Trump (Alec Baldwin) from sitting at their table, eventually inviting German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Kate McKinnon) to join them instead.

Corden, who sports a tousled blond hairstyle in the sketch, delivers lines such as “why don’t you Brexit out of here, dweeb?” before turning against Baldwin’s Trump by declaring “I’m hanging out with these guys now.”

The sketch plays on an incident earlier in the week in which a group including Mr Johnson, Mr Trudeau and Mr Macron was filmed apparently gossiping about the US president’s unorthodox style at Buckingham Palace, although Mr Trump is not mentioned by name.

At the end of the sketch, Corden sticks a sign on Baldwin’s back that reads: “Impeach me!!!”

In December 2018, the American comedy show took aim at erstwhile prime minister Theresa May after the former Tory leader survived a confidence vote, with McKinnon playing Mrs May and Matt Damon in the role of David Cameron.

PA Media