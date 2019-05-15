News And Finally

Friday 17 May 2019

Jacinda Ardern returns 11-year-old’s ‘bribe’ to conduct research on dragons

The Prime Minister of New Zealand wrote to Victoria Amende, turning down her money.

(cosmin4000/Getty Images and Mark Tantrum/New Zealand Government/PA Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has turned down an 11-year-old’s bribe to conduct research on dragons and telekinesis.

Victoria Amende (Tori) wrote to Ms Ardern, bribing her with $5NZ (around £2.50) to encourage her to look into finding dragons.

Ms Ardern returned the money, along with a note letting her know that dragon research wasn’t on the government’s to-do list.

A hand-written addition to the letter read: “P.S. I’ll still keep an eye out for those dragons. Do they wear suits?”

Received this in the post, turns out my littlest sister (11yo) tried to bribe Jacinda from newzealand

Deseret Amende, Tori’s sister, posted the Prime Minister’s response on Reddit, where it reached over 3,000 upvotes.

Deseret told Press Association: “She (Tori) has the best imagination and is very creative, but also shy.

“She said that she loves Stranger Things and so she wanted powers like Eleven from the Government. And wanted to know if they had been looking into dragons, and if any other countries had found them yet, so she could train them.

“She said the money was to ensure they were looking into it, and to kick-start their investigations if not.”

Comment from discussion giwidouggie’s comment from discussion "Received this in the post, turns out my littlest sister (11yo) tried to bribe Jacinda".

The post proved popular with Reddit users, receiving plenty of comments from people who were amused by the letter.

One user suggested that while dragons might not be researched by the Government at the moment… it’s a good thing Tori didn’t ask about aliens.

Comment from discussion Following__seas’s comment from discussion "Received this in the post, turns out my littlest sister (11yo) tried to bribe Jacinda".

Deseret said: “Tori has really enjoyed how far it has reached, and how many people are loving it. She has loved all of the supportive comments she has received.

“They (her family) have now framed the letter.”

