Jacinda Ardern returns 11-year-old’s ‘bribe’ to conduct research on dragons

Prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has turned down an 11-year-old’s bribe to conduct research on dragons and telekinesis.

Prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has turned down an 11-year-old’s bribe to conduct research on dragons and telekinesis.

Victoria Amende (Tori) wrote to Ms Ardern, bribing her with $5NZ (around £2.50) to encourage her to look into finding dragons.

Ms Ardern returned the money, along with a note letting her know that dragon research wasn’t on the government’s to-do list.

A hand-written addition to the letter read: “P.S. I’ll still keep an eye out for those dragons. Do they wear suits?”

Deseret Amende, Tori’s sister, posted the Prime Minister’s response on Reddit, where it reached over 3,000 upvotes.

Deseret told Press Association: “She (Tori) has the best imagination and is very creative, but also shy.

“She said that she loves Stranger Things and so she wanted powers like Eleven from the Government. And wanted to know if they had been looking into dragons, and if any other countries had found them yet, so she could train them.

“She said the money was to ensure they were looking into it, and to kick-start their investigations if not.”

The post proved popular with Reddit users, receiving plenty of comments from people who were amused by the letter.

One user suggested that while dragons might not be researched by the Government at the moment… it’s a good thing Tori didn’t ask about aliens.

Deseret said: “Tori has really enjoyed how far it has reached, and how many people are loving it. She has loved all of the supportive comments she has received.

“They (her family) have now framed the letter.”

Press Association