‘I’ve gone a bit mad’, admits England fan who has covered house in flags

An England fan has covered his house in St George’s flags and Three Lions memorabilia ahead of the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Benny Elcock, 59, from York, said he has “gone a bit mad” with the decorations, but he has done the same for every major football tournament for decades.

He said it took him a couple of days to put up the display, adding he is well known in the Clifton area of the city for his quirky decorations at Christmas and for other events.

Mr Elcock told the PA news agency: “My house is covered in England flags, I have bunting, dogs, little twirly things, balls and tiny flags – I’ve gone a bit mad.

“It took me a couple of days to get it all up but it’s kind of my tradition – I’ve done it for every Euros and World Cup. It’s just a bit of fun to show my support.

“My neighbours and family love it but that’s what I’m known for in the area.

“I always get worried that England may get beat early on but I usually leave it up anyway.

“I have to say it makes it a lot better that they’ve got this far – it makes the games a lot more fun with the display.”

The Everton fan, who plans to watch Sunday’s final against Italy at home with his son and partner, said goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has had a “brilliant” tournament.

He added: “I can’t wait for the game, I absolutely think we can do it, they’re a good team and they have got so far.

“I’ve really enjoyed the tournament, some massive teams are out and we’re still in it – which shows just how good the players and the manager are.

“I was only four or five when we won the World Cup in 1966, so I can’t remember it. This time it’s coming home after 55 years.”