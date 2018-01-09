Ivanka Trump’s tweet praising Oprah and #TimesUp has confused a lot of people

Ivanka Trump’s decision to share a clip of Oprah Winfrey’s celebrated Golden Globes speech has been ill-received on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump’s decision to share a clip of Oprah Winfrey’s celebrated Golden Globes speech has been ill-received on Twitter.

The first daughter – and White House senior adviser – quote-tweeted Oprah’s acceptance speech calling it “empowering and inspiring”.

Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United https://t.co/vpxUBJnCl7 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 9, 2018 Oprah, who collected the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s ceremony, used her acceptance speech to talk of “a new day” when nobody will be a victim of sexual violence, adding her comments to the ongoing national conversations around sexual harassment. Oprah said: “When that new day finally dawns it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”

In Ivanka’s hashtag-heavy tweet she praised the speech adding: “Let’s all come together, women and men and say #TimesUP.” But many were quick to point out that Ivanka’s father, US President Donald Trump, has himself been the subject of sexual misconduct accusations.

This is...unexpected. Particularly given talk of Oprah 2020. Particularly given the multiple women who have accused her father of sexual harassment. Particularly given some of Oprah’s comments seemed directed at President Trump. https://t.co/nOdK159ENM — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 9, 2018 Ivanka, please turn to page 23 of #FireandFury to learn about the current President you Support. Then, you may understand how tone deaf your tweet is. #Oprah2020 — Kathryn M. Gantz (@kmgantz) January 9, 2018 More than a dozen people came forward during the 2016 presidential campaign accusing the now president of sexual improprieties, which he has denied. Among those questioning Ivanka’s tweet were model Chrissy Teigen and actress Alyssa Milano who kickstarted the “Me Too” social media campaign last year to highlight the widespread nature of sexual abuse.

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018 Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018 This will get much reaction— yes Oprah’s speech was awesome.. Oprah was also taking on policies and actions of Ivanka’s father & his administration https://t.co/wkHFuRq4am — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) January 9, 2018 Oprah’s rallying speech prompted calls for her to stand for the presidency in 2020 which could possibly pitch her against Trump, if he was to seek a second term. At which point Ivanka might have some decisions to make.

Looking forward to @IvankaTrump speaking in support of her fellow liberal @Oprah at the 2020 Democratic convention. https://t.co/6vwYpUW9Kq — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 9, 2018 Oh we will...come November....we will all come together...then again in 2020...Ivanka, is this your endorsement for Oprah 2020? Daddy won’t be happy. — JG🦋 (@jg112299jg) January 9, 2018 But the whole tweet was met with incredulity and left people wondering how Ivanka had imagined her post being received.

so like how, in your mind, did you see people reacting to this — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 9, 2018 Who's gonna explain this to her. https://t.co/NPZiJEKwLB — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 9, 2018

Press Association