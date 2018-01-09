News And Finally

Tuesday 9 January 2018

Ivanka Trump’s tweet praising Oprah and #TimesUp has confused a lot of people

Say what?

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room

By Nicola Irwin

Ivanka Trump’s decision to share a clip of Oprah Winfrey’s celebrated Golden Globes speech has been ill-received on Twitter.

The first daughter – and White House senior adviser – quote-tweeted Oprah’s acceptance speech calling it “empowering and inspiring”.

Oprah, who collected the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s ceremony, used her acceptance speech to talk of “a new day” when nobody will be a victim of sexual violence, adding her comments to the ongoing national conversations around sexual harassment.

Oprah said: “When that new day finally dawns it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”

In Ivanka’s hashtag-heavy tweet she praised the speech adding: “Let’s all come together, women and men and say #TimesUP.”

But many were quick to point out that Ivanka’s father, US President Donald Trump, has himself been the subject of sexual misconduct accusations.

More than a dozen people came forward during the 2016 presidential campaign accusing the now president of sexual improprieties, which he has denied.

Among those questioning Ivanka’s tweet were model Chrissy Teigen and actress Alyssa Milano who kickstarted the “Me Too” social media campaign last year to highlight the widespread nature of sexual abuse.

Oprah’s rallying speech prompted calls for her to stand for the presidency in 2020 which could possibly pitch her against Trump, if he was to seek a second term.

At which point Ivanka might have some decisions to make.

But the whole tweet was met with incredulity and left people wondering how Ivanka had imagined her post being received.

Press Association

