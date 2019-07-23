Ivanka Trump congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming leader of ‘United Kingston’

Ivanka Trump has been mocked after congratulating Boris Johnson on becoming the next prime minister of the “United Kingston”.

The tweet from the US president’s daughter and close adviser was up for around half an hour before being deleted, giving Twitter users plenty of time to poke fun at the mistake.

The error closely follows an error by her father Donald Trump, in which he described meeting the “Prince of Whales” during his state visit to the UK.

Shortly after Ms Trump’s blunder, the phrase “United Kingston” was trending on Twitter in the UK.

Referencing the father-daughter gaffes, actor Angela Belcamino tweeted: “The internet never forgets. Is the United Kingston next to Whales?”

The internet never forgets. Is the United Kingston next to Whales? pic.twitter.com/6IAtq7vBmN — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 23, 2019

In 2017, President Trump was mocked again for using the non-existent word “covfefe” during a late-night Twitter session in Washington.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

After the typo became a national news story, he later attributed the mistake to the late hour and tweeted: “Who can figure out the true meaning of covfefe? Enjoy!”

Later in the year, the White House released a press statement that said one of the goals of an Israel trip was to “promote the possibility of lasting peach”.

Press statement @WhiteHouse says 1 goals of @POTUS Israel trip is "promote the possibility of lasting peach" pic.twitter.com/HE1l2lThg8 — Matthew Levitt (@Levitt_Matt) May 22, 2017

Mr Trump avoided any typos as he congratulated Mr Johnson on his new position, posting: “He will be great!”

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

The former foreign secretary was elected leader of the Conservative Party in a contest that saw him win 92,153 votes – beating Jeremy Hunt’s 46,656.

He will take over the role of prime minister after Theresa May informs the Queen of her resignation on Wednesday.

