ITV presenter goes viral after awkward paper shuffle

A clip of an ITV presenter has gone viral after he got in to a muddle while doing the traditional end of bulletin paper shuffle.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship was finishing up Tuesday’s lunchtime programme when he encountered trouble during the manoeuvre — eventually resorting to throwing them on the floor.

Impeccable bulletin as ever @chrisshipitv, but worst paper shuffle ever!

Fellow ITV presenter Matt Teale shared the clip and said: “Impeccable bulletin as ever @chrisshipitv, but worst paper shuffle ever!”

Newsround presenter Ricky Boleto then got involved, sharing a clip of himself doing almost exactly the same thing.

“I see your terrible paper #shuffle @chrisshipitv AND I RAISE YOU!” he tweeted.

After the clip captured the attention of Twitter users, Mr Ship followed up with a clip from the next day’s bulletin, in which he neatly filed his papers into a folder.

He tweeted: “Can we now move on from that schoolboy #shuffle error…? One is learning from one’s mistakes.”

Can we now move on from that schoolboy #shuffle error...?

One is learning from one's mistakes

