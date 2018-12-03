‘It’s the real me’: Nigerian president denies he died and was replaced by clone

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has refuted claims that he had died and been replaced by a clone.

A conspiracy theory popularised on social media claimed the 75-year-old had died after being treated for illness over five months last year.

According to one version of the theory which had spread without evidence, the leader had been replaced by a Sudanese impostor called Jubril.

One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I‘ve been cloned or not. The ignorant rumours are not surprising — when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead. pic.twitter.com/SHTngq6LJU — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2018

“A lot of people hope that I was dead and hoped I died,” Mr Buhari said at a meeting of Nigerians in Poland. “It’s the real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong.”

The president explained some people had even reached out to his vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, to ask about the cloning claims, which he said “embarrassed” Mr Osinbajo.

Poor @ProfOsinbajo, even he had to deal with the rumours — Some people reached out to him to consider them to be his Vice President because they assumed I was dead. That embarrassed him a lot; we discussed it when he visited me while I was convalescing. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2018

I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I’m still going strong! — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2018

“If I am getting harassed by anyone, it is my grandchildren, who are getting too many,” added Mr Buhari, who said he is looking forward to his 76th birthday on December 17.

Several videos containing the allegations about Mr Buhari had received thousands of views on YouTube, and were still available on the platform even after he addressed the rumours.

