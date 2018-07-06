News And Finally

Saturday 7 July 2018

It’s so hot this man got his leg stuck in melted tarmac

The man from Tyne and Wear was was apparently saved from suffering a broken leg by his granddad’s Doc Martens.

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

The heatwave hitting the UK and Ireland is so intense that a young man’s leg became stuck in melted tarmac.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue had to use a hammer and chisel to free the unidentified 24-year-old in Heaton, Newcastle.

The rescue service said the man was saved from suffering a broken ankle thanks to his granddad’s Doc Marten shoes.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: “During the good weather please be mindful things like this can happen – be more aware when you’re walking around.”

