If you live in Calgary, you’re going to see more than your fair share of snow over the course of a year.

It’s snowing in Canada so here’s a classic ‘zoo animals in the snow’ montage

That’s as true for animals as it is for humans, and these ones at Calgary Zoo have been experiencing some pretty epic snow days.

The snow keeps coming down and our animals keep on loving it.🌨️ Many of our Eurasian species, like snow leopards &... Posted by The Calgary Zoo on Wednesday, October 10, 2018

“The snow keeps coming down and our animals keep on loving it,” the zoo wrote on a Facebook post.

Many of these species, of course, come from the sort of cold climates where snow is not unusual.

Giant pandas, for example, come from the mountains of western China, while Bactrian camels hail from desert climates which can be brutally cold in winter.

A cold, snowy October is nothing to our Rocky Mountain goat kids. Even at 5-months-old, they already have thick coats of... Posted by The Calgary Zoo on Tuesday, October 9, 2018

The zoo added: “Snow is also great enrichment for both red and giant pandas, giving them something fun and interesting to roll around in.”

Although snow in October is nothing unusual for Calgary, this year has seen an unprecedented amount of the white stuff falling.

By October 10, it had already gone down as the snowiest October on record, with 48.2cm of snow having fallen, according to globalnews.ca.

