Temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida that forecasters have warned residents about falling iguanas.

It’s raining iguanas in Florida as reptiles fall from trees

“This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!” National Weather Service Miami tweeted.

The low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas will not necessarily die.

That means many will wake up as temperatures rise.

Jan 21 - This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 January 21, 2020

Iguanas are not dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they damage seawalls, sidewalks, landscape foliage and can dig lengthy tunnels.

The males can grow to at least five feet long and weigh nearly 20lb.

Female iguanas can lay nearly 80 eggs a year, and South Florida’s warm climate is perfect for the prehistoric-looking animals.

An iguana lies draped on a tree limb in Surfside, Florida (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Iguanas are native to Central America, tropical parts of South America and some Caribbean islands.

Iguanas are allowed to be kept as pets in Florida but are not protected by any law except anti-cruelty to animals.

They have been in South Florida since the 1960s, but their numbers have increased dramatically in recent years.

PA Media