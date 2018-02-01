The chef made famous by the Salt Bae meme is to open a restaurant in London.

The chef made famous by the Salt Bae meme is to open a restaurant in London.

It’s official: Salt Bae is opening a restaurant in London

Nusret Gokce rose to prominence last year when a video of him slicing meat and sprinkling it with salt spread across social media.

Ottoman steak 🔪 A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST The Turkish chef was christened Salt Bae by Twitter user @lolalissaa, spawning a meme in which people copied and parodied his distinctive salt-sprinkling technique. Now steak lovers in the UK will get the opportunity to sample Salt Bae’s food for themselves.

Gokce confirmed he is opening a Knightsbridge branch of his Nusr-Et Steakhouse brand at the Park Tower hotel, already home to acclaimed fish restaurant One O One. #saltbae#salt#saltlife A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:31am PST It’s the latest in a growing empire for Nusr-Et, which already has eight branches in Turkey, two in the United Arab Emirates and two in the United States.

His recently opened New York branch has had a mixed start to life. While it has been graced by celebrities like Brooklyn Beckham, it has also been the subject of some less than favourable reviews.

I tried but I will leave it up to the master next time! 😂 Unbelievable, thank you for having us @nusr_et A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 24, 2018 at 5:27pm PST New York Post critic Steve Cuozzo described his experience there as an “up-and-mostly down meal” in a review declaring the restaurant a “rip-off”. He has also been hit by reports that sprinkling salt on prepared food with bare hands may violate New York City’s health code, meaning Gokce could have to wear gloves to pull off his signature move in future.

Nevertheless, with the power of the internet behind him, a London opening seems likely to be a huge event in food calendar.

No opening date has yet been set, but when the steakhouse does open its doors, prepare for waves of Instagram posts from celebrities showing the famous sprinkle.

If nothing else, Gokce can probably count on Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck as a customer. Danny Welbeck pulls out a Salt Bae goal celebration

Press Association