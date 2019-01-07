News And Finally

It’s not a bug, it’s a feature: social media users make light of their flaws

Take some lessons from Reddit users on how to turn your weaknesses into strengths.

(fizkes/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Even your most hated flaws can come in handy every once in a while, and social media users have been offering their own positive spins on not-so-brilliant features of their bodies.

Reddit user sweet_chick283 wanted to know people’s useful flaws, asking: “What is the ‘it’s not a bug, it’s a feature’ of your existence?”

Here are 11 insecurities and flaws that people have spun into brilliant body features, which might make you feel better about your own “bug”.

1. The people in the surrounding area might not like this “feature”.

Comment from discussion PhobiaLynx’s comment from discussion "What is the "it’s not a bug, it’s a feature" of your existence?".

2. This very energy-efficient method.

Comment from discussion SolidBadger9’s comment from discussion "What is the "it’s not a bug, it’s a feature" of your existence?".
Tired Jet Lag GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Back pain caused huge confidence in this person.

Comment from discussion Face-palmJedi’s comment from discussion "What is the "it’s not a bug, it’s a feature" of your existence?".

4. This person is brilliant for remembering long numbers.

Comment from discussion Dummie1138’s comment from discussion "What is the "it’s not a bug, it’s a feature" of your existence?".
Confused Math GIF by CBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. A positive spin on colour-blindness here.

Comment from discussion remembering_Goose’s comment from discussion "What is the "it’s not a bug, it’s a feature" of your existence?".

6. A bad memory means you’ll never run out of movies to watch.

Comment from discussion 5p33di3’s comment from discussion "What is the "it’s not a bug, it’s a feature" of your existence?".
I Forgot Heathers GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. At least this person won’t find themselves in danger…

Comment from discussion I_cant_stop_evening’s comment from discussion "What is the "it’s not a bug, it’s a feature" of your existence?".

8. This person keeps a cool head whilst revising.

Comment from discussion randomwamen’s comment from discussion "What is the "it’s not a bug, it’s a feature" of your existence?".
Studying K-Pop GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. At least there’s an upside to this painful condition.

Comment from discussion YeehawMemeBoi’s comment from discussion "What is the "it’s not a bug, it’s a feature" of your existence?".

10. This person’s ever-changing eye colour.

Comment from discussion Kuronis’s comment from discussion "What is the "it’s not a bug, it’s a feature" of your existence?".
Eyes Blinking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this person has a fun “feature” for weeding out fake friends.

Comment from discussion trybeofone’s comment from discussion "What is the "it’s not a bug, it’s a feature" of your existence?".

