It’s international museum meme day and the results are absolutely perfect
What do you get when you combine culture and comedy?
Thousands of people have been getting involved in museum meme day on Twitter.
Users have been sharing funny images featuring artefacts ranging from Renaissance paintings to stone sculptures.
Here are 15 of the best:
1.
So here for #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/TvXdLnu1ZP— JustGiving (@JustGiving) August 22, 2018
2.
museum visitors, after reading the ‘please do not touch’ sign #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/VgKKmsf2Dw— Amy Dbsn (@DbsnAmy) August 22, 2018
3.
Love Museums? Love Memes? Today is your day! To kick off @CultureThemes #MusMeme day, I think we are going to need coffee... https://t.co/LiNXgWIo05 @ClassicArtMeme pic.twitter.com/1Qt8GOJFgS— Leeds Lib Galleries (@LULGalleries) August 22, 2018
4.
#MusMeme pic.twitter.com/3av5eEMnCS— Jamie Bellinger (@blgrr) August 22, 2018
5.
Happy #MusMeme day!@CultureThemes pic.twitter.com/zQ5uWpSvSK— The Mary Rose (@MaryRoseMuseum) August 22, 2018
6.
You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/NXUene9uPp— RCP museum (@RCPmuseum) August 22, 2018
7.
It's Museum Meme Day... well that's my morning gone. #MusMeme #taxidermy #museums pic.twitter.com/9oyp0EZKEe— TW Museum & Gallery (@TWartyculture) August 22, 2018
8.
#MusMeme— Dave Hartley (@dhartley_NMRN) August 22, 2018
Borrowed from @kateejamieson pic.twitter.com/QNISwXPTpR
9.
Happy #MusMeme day! Have you ever created any memes with objects in our collections? If so, be sure to share them with us today. Sculpture from Italy c. 1518 pic.twitter.com/DcdF9epNQ5— Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) August 22, 2018
10.
Disney princesses re-imagined as arthropods #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/VOCotradr4— Cole Mass Migration (@ColeMM2019) August 22, 2018
11.
"You are #TheLastJedi"— National Library of Scotland (@natlibscot) August 22, 2018
"In the universe?"
"No, in the Library - we're closing"#MusMeme #StarWars pic.twitter.com/LXuhYa0zZ1
12.
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_ Z Z Z— The Bodleian Libraries (@bodleianlibs) August 22, 2018
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／ Z Z
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
∧_∧
( ･+･) eBooks are killing
＿| ⊃／(＿＿_ the bookmark market
／ └-(＿＿＿_／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
Our cat's been up all night, sweating it out for #MusMeme day.
13.
#MusMeme— The Mary Rose (@MaryRoseMuseum) August 22, 2018
If you then you don't
don't love deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/1pffHVb4mp
14.
So we heard it's #MusMeme day.— NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) August 22, 2018
A classic. pic.twitter.com/NToKPZTK7e
15.
#MusMeme— Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) August 22, 2018
If you're here for the King of Pop, he's up on Level 1. pic.twitter.com/d3D20EmPjF
