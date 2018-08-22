Thousands of people have been getting involved in museum meme day on Twitter.

It’s international museum meme day and the results are absolutely perfect

Users have been sharing funny images featuring artefacts ranging from Renaissance paintings to stone sculptures.

Here are 15 of the best:

museum visitors, after reading the ‘please do not touch’ sign #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/VgKKmsf2Dw — Amy Dbsn (@DbsnAmy) August 22, 2018

Love Museums? Love Memes? Today is your day! To kick off @CultureThemes #MusMeme day, I think we are going to need coffee... https://t.co/LiNXgWIo05 @ClassicArtMeme pic.twitter.com/1Qt8GOJFgS — Leeds Lib Galleries (@LULGalleries) August 22, 2018

You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/NXUene9uPp — RCP museum (@RCPmuseum) August 22, 2018

Happy #MusMeme day! Have you ever created any memes with objects in our collections? If so, be sure to share them with us today. Sculpture from Italy c. 1518 pic.twitter.com/DcdF9epNQ5 — Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) August 22, 2018

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_ Z Z Z

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／ Z Z

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

∧_∧

( ･+･) eBooks are killing

＿| ⊃／(＿＿_ the bookmark market

／ └-(＿＿＿_／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

Our cat's been up all night, sweating it out for #MusMeme day. — The Bodleian Libraries (@bodleianlibs) August 22, 2018

#MusMeme



If you then you don't

don't love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/1pffHVb4mp — The Mary Rose (@MaryRoseMuseum) August 22, 2018

#MusMeme

If you're here for the King of Pop, he's up on Level 1. pic.twitter.com/d3D20EmPjF — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) August 22, 2018

