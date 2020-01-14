It’s happened again: Jack Wilshere shocks Declan Rice in viral video repeat

Jack Wilshere climbed into a tumble dryer to mark Declan Rice’s birthday with a big surprise.

Rice’s West Ham team-mate appeared to take inspiration from a 2019 viral video as he decided to frighten the young England star for his 21st birthday on Tuesday.

Wilshere, 28, is seen setting up the camera before climbing into a tumble dryer to lie in wait for Rice, whose shriek as the former Arsenal man reveals himself certainly lives up to expectations.

Rice went viral last year after Mason Mount shared a video of him being shocked awake by his fellow England midfielder while on holiday.

Despite the repeated shocks, the latest prank was taken in good spirits by Rice.

“It’s happened again…” he tweeted.

With team-mates like Wilshere and Mount around, it seems Rice will need to be on his guard in 2020.

West Ham next play at 3pm on Saturday when they host Irons boss David Moyes’ former club Everton.

