News And Finally

Tuesday 14 January 2020

It’s happened again: Jack Wilshere shocks Declan Rice in viral video repeat

Wilshere marked Rice’s 21st birthday by climbing into a tumble dryer.

Declan Rice and Jack Wilshere (Martin Rickett/PA)
Declan Rice and Jack Wilshere (Martin Rickett/PA)

By Edd Dracott, PA

Jack Wilshere climbed into a tumble dryer to mark Declan Rice’s birthday with a big surprise.

Rice’s West Ham team-mate appeared to take inspiration from a 2019 viral video as he decided to frighten the young England star for his 21st birthday on Tuesday.

Wilshere, 28, is seen setting up the camera before climbing into a tumble dryer to lie in wait for Rice, whose shriek as the former Arsenal man reveals himself certainly lives up to expectations.

Rice went viral last year after Mason Mount shared a video of him being shocked awake by his fellow England midfielder while on holiday.

Despite the repeated shocks, the latest prank was taken in good spirits by Rice.

“It’s happened again…” he tweeted.

With team-mates like Wilshere and Mount around, it seems Rice will need to be on his guard in 2020.

West Ham next play at 3pm on Saturday when they host Irons boss David Moyes’ former club Everton.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News