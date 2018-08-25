The past week has seen some adorable footage of baby animals from zoos around the world.

It’s been a great week for adorable baby animals in zoos

Toronto Zoo welcomed a rare pygmy hippopotamus calf.

We are excited to announce that Kindia, a 12- year-old female pygmy hippopotamus, gave birth to a female calf on Friday, August 10 at 10:52 pm 🦛 Details: https://t.co/qBaYKLV6rm #BabyPygmyDiaries pic.twitter.com/sNeBlLaGhh — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 21, 2018

Dallas Zoo posted an update on its resident gorilla and her tiny baby Saambili.

SWEET SLEEPY SAAMBILI: We're not crying. YOU'RE crying. 😭 Check out this sweet moment we captured between our precious Saambili and mom, Hope.❤️ #SaambiliSaturday Posted by Dallas Zoo on Saturday, August 18, 2018

Carole the baby rhino tried her first banana at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Ready for some behind the scenes baby 🦏? Here’s Carole trying her first 🍌 from Keeper Jillian. (Sound up for rhino chomps) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#CAroll #Babyrhino pic.twitter.com/2kK1raV7ea — San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) August 20, 2018

Baby hippo Fiona enjoyed a snack at Cincinnati Zoo.

A baby orangutan was introduced to her adoring public at Greenville Zoo in South Carolina.

In case you couldn't make it down this morning... https://t.co/8h5jVmlpVw https://t.co/A0XIr5xwKI — Greenville Zoo (@greenvillezoo) August 21, 2018

A huddle of penguin chicks took a dip at Point Defiance Zoo in Washington.

Four adorable 12-week-old penguin chicks lost their fluffy infant feathers and can now be seen diving, swimming, and waddling around Penguin Point with their parents. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/mDAWPc3w3d — Point Defiance Zoo (@PtDefianceZoo) August 18, 2018

Denver Zoo shared this adorable clip of Cerah the baby orangutan.

And finally Binghamyon Zoo in New York state gave the public the chance to name this fluffy red panda cub.

Here’s a little red panda cub to sweeten up your Monday! Submit a name for him at https://t.co/PbR3E3PP8q. (📸 Zookeeper Courtnie) pic.twitter.com/vd9V5uvolR — Binghamton Zoo (@BinghamtonZoo) August 20, 2018

Let’s hope next week has just as much cuteness in store.

