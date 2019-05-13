News And Finally

Friday 17 May 2019

It’s a girl! Chester Zoo’s new baby giraffe has been named

The five-day-old Rothschild’s giraffe has been named after a region of Uganda.

A giraffe (Chester Zoo)
By Press Association reporter

Chester Zoo has revealed its new baby giraffe is a girl.

The baby Rothschild’s giraffe, born on Wednesday, has been given the name Karamoja, a region in Uganda where the endangered subspecies still lives in the wild.

In a tweet, the zoo explained: “Keepers have dedicated the new calf’s name to the people of Karamoja in Uganda, Africa.

“Karamoja is the region in Uganda where our zoo conservationists are working to protect some of the last remaining populations of wild Rothschild’s giraffes in Kidepo Valley National Park.”

Karamoja was born on Wednesday to mum Orla and dad Meru after a 477-day pregnancy.

The species can be identified by its broader dividing white lines and has no spots between the knees.

Press Association

