Monday 26 February 2018

It started snowing in London and people had the most British responses possible

“Had eight flakes of snow so I’m off to Tesco to buy 52 loaves of bread and 94 pints of milk.”

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Snow has started to fall across London, with low temperatures of -3C affecting the capital and snowy spells expected to hit throughout the week.

The cold air and snow has been nicknamed The Beast From The East, with poor weather conditions affecting public transport in London and the south east.

The Met office has issued a Yellow warning for snow on Tuesday, covering most of the London area.

People responded to the weather in the most British way possible. First, people were worrying about the trains…

Then wondering how they’ll ever get to work on time…

Going to the supermarkets to stock up on food…

Before descending into full-blown apocalyptic panic.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though! Every person you know will have posted gorgeous photos for you to flick through.

Forecasting the weather across the UK, The Met Office said: “Snow is in the forecast all week with accumulations of up to 20cm possible.

“A spell of persistent snow moving southwestwards across parts of the UK on Tuesday. Sunny spells and heavy snow showers elsewhere. It will feel bitterly cold in the wind.

“Widespread snow showers Wednesday… Possibly some disruptive snowfall across the south Thursday into Friday.”

Press Association

