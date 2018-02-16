News And Finally

Saturday 17 February 2018

It appears Wales has been recognised as an independent state in the Marvel universe

And Welsh viewers are excited.

Wales flag
Wales flag

By PA Reporters

Marvel’s new film Black Panther has got viewers excited after they spotted a Welsh flag in one scene.

Set in the fictional country of Wakanda, the scene, which appears after the film’s credits, shows King T’Challa standing on stage alongside a Welsh flag at the United Nations.

And Welsh viewers can’t help but wonder whether their country is independent in this Marvel universe.

The film, meanwhile, has been praised by critics for its representation of race and gender and the positive image it presents of Africa.

US actor Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa – aka Black Panther – in the film.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News