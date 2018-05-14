Israeli football club adds Trump to its name to honour US president

The change, in honour of US president Donald Trump, was announced the day before the opening of the controversial new US embassy in the city of Jerusalem.

70 שנה המתינה ירושלים להכרה בינלאומית, עד שהנשיא דונלד טראמפ החליט לעשות מעשה והכיר בה כבירת הנצח של עם ישראל.

בית"ר ירושלים, מהמותגים הירושלמים הבולטים ביותר, החליט לגמול לנשיא על אהבתו, ומעתה תיקרא קבוצת המנורה "בית"ר 'טראמפ' ירושלים".

לפרטים המלאים: https://t.co/F03lrPfsmO pic.twitter.com/pngl3dPUwi — Beitar Jerusalem FC (@fcbeitar) May 13, 2018

The embassy’s move from Tel Aviv under the orders of President Trump has angered members of Palestinian and Muslim communities and incited violence in the city, but has been praised as “courageous” by the football club.

In a statement on their official Facebook page, the club said: “For 70 years Jerusalem has been awaiting international recognition, until President Donald Trump, in a courageous move, recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”