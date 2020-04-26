Island’s key workers get royal stamp of approval

Key workers are being celebrated on the Isle of Man with a new set of stamps that carry a royal seal of approval from the Queen.

The stamps, to be issued by the island’s Post Office, are on the theme of Love, Faith, Care, Compassion, Work, Community, Words and Science – all bearing the message, “Will #CarryUsThrough”.

Due out on Monday, they will temporarily replace generic stamps to bear the message of support for key workers in the NHS and the community.

Dr Lucy Hawking, daughter of Professor Stephen Hawking, requested a science stamp and one was included at her request.

The Hon Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister for the Isle of Man Government, said: “The way in which so many of us have rallied to support each other and, in particular, look out for the most vulnerable members of our society has been humbling and inspiring.

“Our community spirit is what makes our Island such a unique and special place, and I think this is perfectly reflected by this stamp issue.”

Ben Glazier, managing director of London creative agency Glazier Design – asked by the Isle of Man Government to create the stamps, said: “My sister is a nurse and health visitor for newborn babies; my true inspiration for #CarryUsThrough was the selfless acts of NHS workers, health care workers and carers – some of the lowest-paid people we have.

“They put their lives at risk for us and some of them have died.

“We also wanted to recognise shop assistants, transport workers, teachers, the scientists who will develop vaccines and ordinary people in local communities who stepped up to look after the elderly, those housebound in lockdown and anyone who needed assistance. These are the truly valuable people in our society.”

Any stamp or coin that bears the Queen’s likeness, the head, must receive Royal Approval.

Stamps are checked by the Ministry of Justice before the Queen has the final say and once consent is given, they can become legal tender.

PA Media