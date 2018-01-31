News And Finally

Wednesday 31 January 2018

Is your child texting about transfer deadline day? Here’s a quick guide to find out

WTF: Where’s the fax?

Kid in Virgil Van Dijk shirt
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

“Is your child texting” is undoubtedly the meme of the moment.

The meme has seen Twitter users re-imagining the meanings of text acronyms, such as LOL or WTF, for specific topics such as Italian cuisine, Greek literature and even Lord Of The Rings.

On transfer deadline day then it would be rude not to turn the trend’s remit to football, and these 12 examples indicate the activity we might be able to expect today.

1. TBT – Tasty Bosman transfer

Whether it’s Sol Campbell, Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Gianluca Vialli, there’s been some tasty players moving on a Bosman free transfer – will there be anyone out of contract making a big move in the Premier League on deadline day?

2. GTFO – Get The Football Out

A transfer just isn’t official until you’ve got your new signing to do some keepie uppies in front of some die hard fans.

Gareth Bale GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. WTF – Where’s The Fax?

Who can forget the tale of the fax machine that saved Manchester United from losing their star keeper David De Gea?

The story goes the Red Devils were trying to send Real Madrid the paperwork for the Spaniard on the summer deadline day 2015, but the faulty hardware meant they missed the deadline.

4. FML – Fifty Million LOL

Ironically with an acronym hidden inside, deadline day inevitably bears witness to more scoffing than a cruise liner buffet – you can be sure there will be sneers and laughs from other clubs as they look at your new star’s transfer fee.

5. SMH – Social Media Hoaxes

Twitter in particular is rife with people who pertain to have the inside track on transfers, be they journalists, fan accounts or merely an egg with a rumour you find too tempting to ignore.

Keep this abbreviation at the ready to warn away others of untrustworthy sources.

6. IMHO – Imminent Medical, Hold On

Ever the assertion from such hoaxes is that there’s a medical on the way too, but this could be used by the clubs too.

Often shortly followed by a player with his arm in a blood pressure monitor and his thumbs up.

7. LMAO – Last Minute Attacking Option

Struggling for goals? Why not take a punt on an ageing Peter Crouch or fitness-battling Andy Carroll?

West Ham Soccer GIF by West Ham United - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. WYD – White Yells Deadline day

Where would we be without Sky Sports News’ Jim White and his passionate attempts to keep you from changing the channel?

Watch out for the traditional yellow tie too.

9. IRL – Inevitable Retirement Looms

For the poor older players with no club to go to and a contract running down, perhaps today is the beginning of the end of the line.

10. OMG – Odemwingie Makes a Getaway

There’s always one player who thinks they can take matters into their own hands.

That was no better exemplified than by Peter Odemwingie’s famous drive to Queens Park Rangers when he was still a West Brom player in 2013 – use this abbreviation for those “doing an Odemwingie”.

11. LOL – Leaving On Loan

Not every transfer has an exciting big fee and youngsters and those out of favour at their parent club will be making temporary switches in their droves – get your LOLs at the ready.

12. FTW – F****** Transfer Window

Whether your team just missed the deadline for that key player, failed to sign anyone or overspent on a dud, you can be sure there will be plenty of f-bombs dropped before the day is out.

Premier League Bbcsport GIF by BBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

