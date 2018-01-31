“Is your child texting” is undoubtedly the meme of the moment.

Is your child texting about transfer deadline day? Here’s a quick guide to find out

The meme has seen Twitter users re-imagining the meanings of text acronyms, such as LOL or WTF, for specific topics such as Italian cuisine, Greek literature and even Lord Of The Rings.

is your child texting about Lord of the Rings?



LOL: Love Our Legolas

SMH: Shadowfax My Homie

GTFO: Going To Fight Orcs

LMAO: Let's Meet Aragorn, Okay

WTF: We Thank Faramir

TTYS: Treebeard Takes You Slowly — Zach Freshley (@Z_Fresh7) January 29, 2018 On transfer deadline day then it would be rude not to turn the trend’s remit to football, and these 12 examples indicate the activity we might be able to expect today. 1. TBT – Tasty Bosman transfer Whether it’s Sol Campbell, Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Gianluca Vialli, there’s been some tasty players moving on a Bosman free transfer – will there be anyone out of contract making a big move in the Premier League on deadline day?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2. GTFO – Get The Football Out A transfer just isn’t official until you’ve got your new signing to do some keepie uppies in front of some die hard fans. 3. WTF – Where’s The Fax? Who can forget the tale of the fax machine that saved Manchester United from losing their star keeper David De Gea?

The story goes the Red Devils were trying to send Real Madrid the paperwork for the Spaniard on the summer deadline day 2015, but the faulty hardware meant they missed the deadline. David De Gea 4. FML – Fifty Million LOL Ironically with an acronym hidden inside, deadline day inevitably bears witness to more scoffing than a cruise liner buffet – you can be sure there will be sneers and laughs from other clubs as they look at your new star’s transfer fee.

5. SMH – Social Media Hoaxes Twitter in particular is rife with people who pertain to have the inside track on transfers, be they journalists, fan accounts or merely an egg with a rumour you find too tempting to ignore. BREAKING: With the departure of Sturridge, Liverpool are making a last ditch £70M effort to hijack Arsenal's Aubameyang deal! (via Jüs Kiding) — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) January 29, 2018 Keep this abbreviation at the ready to warn away others of untrustworthy sources.

6. IMHO – Imminent Medical, Hold On Ever the assertion from such hoaxes is that there’s a medical on the way too, but this could be used by the clubs too.

Often shortly followed by a player with his arm in a blood pressure monitor and his thumbs up.

IT'S OFFICIAL! Welcome Joao Mario to @WestHamUtd​! @SpireRoding are so proud to be the Official Private Hospital of West Ham United where we gave Joao Mario his medical this week! https://t.co/F3Ylm9yxEO #RodingIsChanging #WestHamUnitedFC #JoaoMario #COYI #WestHam #London pic.twitter.com/KTbxJVfXNq — Spire Roding Hospital (@SpireRoding) January 26, 2018 7. LMAO – Last Minute Attacking Option Struggling for goals? Why not take a punt on an ageing Peter Crouch or fitness-battling Andy Carroll? 8. WYD – White Yells Deadline day Where would we be without Sky Sports News’ Jim White and his passionate attempts to keep you from changing the channel?

Danny Sturridge and Tim Cahill moving in one night? Jim White must be bouncing off the walls. THE TRANSFER WINDOW IS ALIVE! — COPA90 (@COPA90) January 29, 2018 Watch out for the traditional yellow tie too. 9. IRL – Inevitable Retirement Looms For the poor older players with no club to go to and a contract running down, perhaps today is the beginning of the end of the line.

10. OMG – Odemwingie Makes a Getaway There’s always one player who thinks they can take matters into their own hands. That was no better exemplified than by Peter Odemwingie’s famous drive to Queens Park Rangers when he was still a West Brom player in 2013 – use this abbreviation for those “doing an Odemwingie”. Odemwingie at West Brom 11. LOL – Leaving On Loan Not every transfer has an exciting big fee and youngsters and those out of favour at their parent club will be making temporary switches in their droves – get your LOLs at the ready.

BREAKING: Albion have completed the signing of Leonardo Ulloa from @LCFC on loan until the end of the season. The striker returns three-and-a-half years after leaving the Amex Stadium.#BHAFC 🔵⚪



Read more 👉 https://t.co/zDYoGuTulh pic.twitter.com/5vwJZOpQfr — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 29, 2018 12. FTW – F****** Transfer Window Whether your team just missed the deadline for that key player, failed to sign anyone or overspent on a dud, you can be sure there will be plenty of f-bombs dropped before the day is out.

