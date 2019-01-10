Residents in a neighbourhood in Utah were met with a terrifying sight this week in the form of a multi-limbed, bloody-mouthed snow creature leering from the side of the road.

Residents in a neighbourhood in Utah were met with a terrifying sight this week in the form of a multi-limbed, bloody-mouthed snow creature leering from the side of the road.

Is this the most terrifying snowman ever created?

The monstrosity was created by Zack Frost, a 26-year-old freelance artist, and his 19-year-old sister Emilie, who wanted to “make something cool and hopefully creep out the neighbours”.

The ‘Lovecraft-ian’ snow creature built by Zack and Emilie Frost in Utah (Credit: @dyingmars on Twitter/PA)

Zack told the Press Association: “It was originally going to be some kind of centipede but the more we worked, the more it changed.

“My sister and I are big fans of Lovecraftian-style horror so that was definitely an inspiration. We were bouncing cool ideas off each other the whole time. It was a lot of fun.”

Twentieth century author HP Lovecraft is famous for creating a universe filled with horrifying inter-dimensional beings waiting to return to Earth.

The Frosts’ twisting beast has 16 twigs for arms, three rows of needle-like toothpick teeth and a gaping maw covered in “blood” made from red food colouring, chilli powder and water.

Zack and Emilie used toothpicks, red food colouring, chilli powder and water to make the monster’s grizzly mouth. (Credit: @dyingmars on Twitter/PA)

Zach tweeted pictures of the snow-worm after making it on Monday and the post has been shared tens of thousands of times.

“The best part is that I’ve seen a lot of people tagging their friends and saying things like ‘We’re doing this’.

“Inspiring people to get together and create cool things and connect with each other through art, it’s fulfilling. It makes me really happy.”

Although the Frost siblings don’t have any designs for a menagerie of melting monsters on their front lawn, they’re not ruling anything out.

“We don’t have any ‘plans’ per se but if the snow is right and we have time to kill, who knows,” he said.

Press Association