If the Valentine in your life identifies as a Geordie, there’s only one card to get them on February 14 this year.

Is this the most Geordie Valentine’s Day card of all time?

The card in question, produced by gift vendor Geordie Gifts, makes reference to the feeling of seeing the Tyne Bridge upon returning to Newcastle.

"Yi kna that feeling when yiv been away and yi see the Tyne Bridge again for the forst time... a love yee more than that!"

Except Geordie Gifts have ensured that the message is conveyed in an appropriately regional dialect.

“Yi kna that feeling when yiv been away and yi see the Tyne Bridge again for the forst time… a love yee more than that!” the card reads.

“It’s definitely been our most popular card this year so far,” Craig Finnigan, owner of Geordie Gifts, told the Press Association.

“I wanted something which captured a feeling every Geordie knows. Every Geordie understands that special feeling of seeing the Tyne Bridge for the first time again after being away.

“To then say you love someone more than that feeling, it has to mean a lot!”

The card’s message might seem humorous, but it has struck a chord with sentimental locals too, some of whom felt like sharing their own memories.

“It’s had the most shares of any other image on our Facebook page, prompting people to tell their own stories of coming back home and seeing the bridge again,” said Craig.

“My personal favourite was a man who used to look forward to seeing the Tyne Bridge after being away in the Navy for seven months.”

The card is on sale for £2.99, while other Geordie cards can be purchased as well, each written with the regional accent in mind.

However, it seems none can hold a candle to the romance of the Tyne Bridge for Geordies this year.

Press Association