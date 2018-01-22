Is this the greatest catch ever seen on a cricket field?
Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald team up to dismiss Dwayne Bravo.
Adelaide Strikers team-mates Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald are the talk of the cricketing world after their remarkable teamwork helped dismiss Dwayne Bravo in the Big Bash League.
Melbourne Renegades batsman Bravo, a West Indies international, must have thought he had cleared the ropes when smashing leg-spinner Rashid Khan towards extra cover in the 16th over.
THE BEST PIECE OF FIELDING WE'VE EVER SEEN! 😳— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 22, 2018
A special catch from the Adelaide Strikers!
👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/oJagWXuVuT
But somehow Laughlin, running backwards, leapt to grab the ball and, as he was heading over the boundary rope, threw it to Weatherald for him to take the stunning catch.
The dismissal sparked wild celebrations from Jason Gillespie’s Strikers and was hailed as one of the best-ever catches by the commentators.
Remarkably, this is not the first time two players from a Gillespie side have teamed up to take a wonder catch, after Aaron Finch and Adam Lyth did it twice in a matter of weeks for Yorkshire in 2014.
Press Association