‘Is there a doctor on board?’: The new self-deprecating meme taking over Twitter
Twitter users are explaining how useless their professions are in an emergency with a new twist on a classic dad joke.
A new self-deprecating meme has people sharing just how useless they would be in a time of crisis.
The joke follows a father as he berates his child for not becoming a doctor, making people feel terrible about their actual jobs in the process.
Modern parenting group The Dad started it all off on Twitter with a light-hearted jab at how unhelpful YouTubers would be during an in-air emergency, riffing on the popular video introduction, “what up guys”.
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight?— The Dad (@thedad) November 22, 2019
Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you
Me: Not now Dad
Dad: Not asking for a YouTuber to help, are they?
Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now
Dad: Go and see if "what up guys" helps
Many other Twitter users joined in on the self-deprecating joke format, using their professions to prove that their family is disappointed with their choices.
From journalists to cinematographers, here are all of the people that would be utterly useless when it came to the crunch.
1. Becoming a product designer instead of a doctor was a big mistake.
flight attendant: is there a doctor on this flight?— George Kedenburg III (@GK3) November 26, 2019
dad: *nudging me* that should've been you
me: not now dad
dad: not asking for a product designer to help, are they?
me: dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now
dad: go and see if your tiny rectangles can help
2. This Twitter user is genuinely crucial in an emergency.
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight?— Jeremy Woodcock (@jwPencilAndPad) November 26, 2019
Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you
Me: Not now Dad
Dad: Not asking for a pilot to help, are they?
Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now and I'm flying the plane
Dad: Go and see if “flying" helps
3. This person’s father is strongly against the idea of a follow-up meeting.
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?— Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) November 26, 2019
Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you
Me: Not now Dad
Dad: Not asking for a Product Manager to help, are they?
Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now
Dad: Go and see if “let’s have a follow-up meeting" helps
4. This person’s Tweets would be no help in a sticky situation.
flight attendant: is there a doctor on board?— danny nett (@dannynett) November 26, 2019
dad: *nudging me* should've been you
me: not now dad
dad: not asking a social media manager for help, are they?
me: dad there's a medical emergency happening
dad: go see if “tweeting in all lowercase about carly rae jepsen" helps
5. Hopefully the element of romance helped.
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?— Tehlor Kay Mejia (@tehlorkay) November 26, 2019
Dad: *that should've been you
Me: Not now Dad
Dad: Not asking for a Young Adult Author to help, are they?
Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency
Dad: Go see if saying “now kiss” to the distressed woman and the flight attendant helps
6. Moody lighting absolutely wouldn’t help in a medical emergency.
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight?— Jackson Hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) November 26, 2019
Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you
Me: Not now Dad
Dad: Not asking for a cinematographer to help, are they?
Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now
Dad: Go and see if “moody lighting" helps
7. Lastly, this person with a PhD in Computer Science has imagined the ultimate scenario where it might be needed.
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?— Stu (@StuFlemingNZ) November 26, 2019
Me: Yes, I have a PhD in Computer Science
Dad: *nudging me* not a real doctor tho are you?
Me: Not now Dad
Dad: Not an MD. That’s what they’re asking for
Flight attendant: this gentleman needs to install Adobe Acrobat on his laptop
PA Media