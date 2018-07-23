Manchester City have only had their hands on the Premier League trophy for a couple of months, but it looks as though Pep Guardiola has already fallen for the cup.

Is there a better love story than Pep Guardiola and the Premier League trophy?

The Manchester City manager was in the USA on a pre-season tour, trophy in tow, when he professed his love for the gong, unable to pass it without giving it a kiss.

“Love it. I love that title, I’m sorry, I love this one,” said Guardiola.

City asked their followers to name a better love story than Pep and the trophy, which City won with a record 100 points, so a few of them had a go.

Trump and Twitter — Matthew Boreham (@mboreham1) July 23, 2018

Twilight — Gray (@einAuslander) July 23, 2018

But this was the most relevant response.

De bruyne and great assists — راغب™ (@KevinoRagheb) July 23, 2018

If City win the Champions League next season however, there’s a chance the PL trophy will have to share the 47-year-old’s affections with the jug-eared European Cup.

