Is Nintendo’s Luigi dead? Well, people have been freaking out like he is

Nintendo fans were given a nasty shock by the gaming company, after a trailer appeared to show Luigi being killed off.

A Nintendo Twitter account had to reassure fans after Luigi, Mario’s brother in the franchise, was shown being struck down by a scythe-wielding Reaper in a trailer for Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Can we talk about how Luigi literally passes out from sheer terror and then DEATH HIMSELF actually KILLS him??? pic.twitter.com/K5DLGFUrgp — Tylor (@theSirToasty) August 8, 2018

The brutal moment was part of a special live broadcast about the fifth instalment in the fighting game’s series.

The trailer, which depicted Luigi’s apparent demise, was part of the reveal for a Castlevania crossover and introduces that game’s star Simon Belmont as a new playable character.

The legendary vampire hunter

from the #Castlevania series, Simon Belmont, is joining the Super #SmashBros Ultimate roster!



See more fighters: https://t.co/N4eFgTV3ai pic.twitter.com/U9NCocIE6m — Nintendo UK VS (@NintendoUKVS) August 8, 2018

The introduction of Belmont and King K Rool from Donkey Kong Country as playable characters, and Chrom, Dark Samus and Richter Belmont as echo fighters, were part of a swathe of new content announced by director Masahiro Sakurai.

However, tens of thousands of fans on Twitter were still focused on one thing – Luigi.

don’t let the announcement of King K Rook distract you from the fact that LUIGI IS DEAD pic.twitter.com/hVjlXLvDuj — Stonepa (@Stonepa11) August 8, 2018

Guess which character is trending worldwide right now



Not Simon, Ritcher or K. Rool...



Luigi. — Zalman (@enterzalman) August 8, 2018

Some felt respects needed to be paid.

Pour one out for our boy Luigi he actually straight up perished — Virum (@Virum_SD) August 8, 2018

That #SmashBrosDirect was all well and good, but let's not forget the consequences of our joy



💚 RIP Luigi 💚

💚 1983 - 2018 💚 pic.twitter.com/RWwlpenePS — Ryan Blanchard (@ThatRyanB) August 8, 2018

Others could at least make jokes at this troubling time.

since luigi died maybe we can contact his spirit with one of those luigi boards ive been hearing so much about — PEN (@yopenbo) August 8, 2018

Fortunately for Luigi fans, Nintendo did at least put the matter to bed.

Luigi is okay — Nintendo UK VS (@NintendoUKVS) August 8, 2018

Thank goodness for that.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate comes out on the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

