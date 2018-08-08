News And Finally

Wednesday 8 August 2018

Is Nintendo’s Luigi dead? Well, people have been freaking out like he is

The beloved character was struck down in a trailer for the new Smash Bros game.

(Nintendo/YouTube)
(Nintendo/YouTube)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Nintendo fans were given a nasty shock by the gaming company, after a trailer appeared to show Luigi being killed off.

A Nintendo Twitter account had to reassure fans after Luigi, Mario’s brother in the franchise, was shown being struck down by a scythe-wielding Reaper in a trailer for Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The brutal moment was part of a special live broadcast about the fifth instalment in the fighting game’s series.

The trailer, which depicted Luigi’s apparent demise, was part of the reveal for a Castlevania crossover and introduces that game’s star Simon Belmont as a new playable character.

The introduction of Belmont and King K Rool from Donkey Kong Country as playable characters, and Chrom, Dark Samus and Richter Belmont as echo fighters, were part of a swathe of new content announced by director Masahiro Sakurai.

However, tens of thousands of fans on Twitter were still focused on one thing – Luigi.

Some felt respects needed to be paid.

Others could at least make jokes at this troubling time.

Fortunately for Luigi fans, Nintendo did at least put the matter to bed.

Thank goodness for that.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate comes out on the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News