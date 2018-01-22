Is Jesse Lingard’s welcome tweet to Alexis Sanchez cringeworthy or quality?

The question is, just how warm is this welcome from United midfielder, Jesse Lingard?

Hello, Is That @Alexis_Sanchez ?😳🔥 Welcome To @ManUtd 🔴 I Knew You Wanted To Come Milly Rock With The Mandem 🕺🏼👀 #manchesterunited #JLingz pic.twitter.com/n7qJk73QhW — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 22, 2018

Lingard, who has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances for United this season, scored a brace against Arsenal earlier in the season in a 3-1 United win and celebrated one of his goals with the Milly Rock dance.

And while football fans can’t help but acknowledge the quality of Lingard’s performances on the pitch, they weren’t all so keen on his tweet.