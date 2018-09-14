News And Finally

Friday 14 September 2018

Is it a bird, is it a plane? Just what did PSNI see from their helicopter?

It was rather more grounded.

(David Young/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

When your office window comes with a changing view it’s likely you’re going to see more than a few things which catch the eye.

And this picture shows just how eye-catching the view from the PSNI Air Support helicopter can be.

Yes, the ‘chopper flew over a “nice bit of field art” while out and about.

And we do agree it’s nice.

The artist has turned their tractor into a paintbrush to create a full tractor by turning over a field.

Something of a twist on life imitating art.

