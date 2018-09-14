When your office window comes with a changing view it’s likely you’re going to see more than a few things which catch the eye.

When your office window comes with a changing view it’s likely you’re going to see more than a few things which catch the eye.

Is it a bird, is it a plane? Just what did PSNI see from their helicopter?

And this picture shows just how eye-catching the view from the PSNI Air Support helicopter can be.

Out and about. Noticed this nice bit of field art. Thought we would share it with our followers pic.twitter.com/OvDWZTOMdh — PSNI Air Support (@PSNIAirSupport) September 14, 2018

Yes, the ‘chopper flew over a “nice bit of field art” while out and about.

And we do agree it’s nice.

The artist has turned their tractor into a paintbrush to create a full tractor by turning over a field.

Something of a twist on life imitating art.

Press Association