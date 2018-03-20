New Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War is almost upon us, and it has been billed by some as “the most ambitious crossover event in history”.

Is Avengers: Infinity War really the most ambitious crossover event in history?

Superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Black Panther, Captain America, Black Widow and Iron Man will star in the landmark production, out next month.

The comic book heroes will join forces to defeat Thanos and his plan to wipe out humanity. But Twitter users haven’t been able to resist giving the trailer and the hype surrounding the film the beloved meme treatment, with several recalling other crossovers.

Take, for example, that time in 1986 when Magnum PI and Murder She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher combined their investigative efforts to create TV history – every detective-lover’s dream. Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/ySEWg1lAsJ — Sohail (@KingOfSunshine) March 19, 2018 Closer to these shores, who can forget the good ol’ days of the Lib-Con coalition government? How times have changed.

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"



Me: pic.twitter.com/Z33phbbarz — Finn Darby (@FinnTD) March 20, 2018 From power-sharing to the Power Rangers’ crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles… Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/hYcuXRWH6l — J'onn J'onzz (@MustyKonyByke) March 19, 2018 On the topic of the Disney Channel, anyone remember when the worlds of Zack and Cody, That’s So Raven and Lizzie McGuire collided? So mysterious to me.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/qO3tx3XJqR — Moufrou (@MeganeLovegood) March 20, 2018 That’s it. Marvel is making a bold claim in the face of the unforgettable Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery direct-to-DVD movie. Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/xHntnmJeRD — Thomas le Tanard (@Thocerwan) March 20, 2018 One picture is worth a thousand words.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/5CRCza5Puc — TITÁNICO BÓRICO (@Acido_borico) March 20, 2018 No such roundup would be complete without featuring crossover connoisseurs, The Simpsons. Here, Bedrock meets Springfield in the “Kamp Krusty” episode.

Marvel : “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover movie in history”

Me: pic.twitter.com/WN6ouIXo4q — Sean Adams ⚫️ (@seaninsound) March 20, 2018

Press Association