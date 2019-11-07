Irn-Bru adds festive sparkle to create Crimbo Juice

Shoppers in Glasgow were among the first to taste a new festive flavour of Irn-Bru.

Shoppers in Glasgow were among the first to taste a new festive flavour of Irn-Bru.

The limited edition Crimbo Juice is a spicier version of the original, with added ginger, clove and cinnamon.

Drag queens Frankie, 24 Carat Goldie and Myriam helped launch the new spiced ginger flavour, handing out bottles from a giant snow globe on Buchanan Street.

The famous orange and blue packaging has been changed to red and blue with a snowflake for the seasonal offering.

Mary Mac, aka 24 Carat Goldie, said: “Us Scots can’t get enough of the ginger stuff and it’s utterly fabulous helping to launch Irn-Bru Crimbo Juice.

“Spiced ginger is a real Christmas cracker.”

Christmas just got spicy.



Introducing our new limited edition Spiced Ginger flavoured Crimbo Juice.#CrimboJuice #SpicedGinger pic.twitter.com/2eE8XOYj7a — IRN-BRU (@irnbru) November 7, 2019

Irn-Bru marketing director Adrian Troy said: “As our first limited edition flavour in over seven years, Irn-Bru Crimbo Juice combines the phenomenal taste of Irn-Bru that fans know and love with a taste of Christmas in every sip.

“The spiced ginger flavour means Irn-Bru lovers can really get into the festive spirit by enjoying mince pies washed down with a swig of Crimbo Juice.”

PA Media