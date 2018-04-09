News And Finally

Monday 9 April 2018

Irish WWE star Finn Balor made a big statement about inclusivity with his WrestleMania entrance

The 36-year-old was praised for his statement in support of the LGBTQ community.

Finn Balor, The Miz and Seth Rollins (WWE)
By Isabel Togoh, Press Association

WWE star Finn Balor captured fans’ hearts when he stepped out with members of New Orleans’ LGBTQ community in his first WrestleMania entrance.

The Irish wrestler also debuted his “For Everyone” T-shirts, which feature his triangular Balor Club logo in the rainbow flag colours, during the 34th annual extravaganza.

Following his defeat by Seth Rollins and The Miz during the show, he tweeted lyrics from John Lennon’s Imagine, saying: “Imagine all the people living life in peace. BalorClub fOreVERyone.”

But it was his entrance into the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans which stole the show for some. Fans praised the superstar wrestler for his show of support.

Balor first revealed his re-worked logo in February this year.

As he unveiled his new T-shirt on social media last week, he said: “I am proud to announce that a portion of sales from my new shirt will go to benefit GLAAD. Because everyone deserves to be accepted and included.

“Balor Club is for everyone.”

A fifth of sales from Balor’s merchandise will be donated to GLAAD, an organisation which “rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance”.

Press Association

