Irish WWE star Finn Balor made a big statement about inclusivity with his WrestleMania entrance

The Irish wrestler also debuted his “For Everyone” T-shirts, which feature his triangular Balor Club logo in the rainbow flag colours, during the 34th annual extravaganza.

Following his defeat by Seth Rollins and The Miz during the show, he tweeted lyrics from John Lennon’s Imagine, saying: “Imagine all the people living life in peace. BalorClub fOreVERyone.”

Imagine all the people living life in peace...💙💚💛🧡❤️

BálorClub fOreVERyone pic.twitter.com/poJjUhZEfp — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) April 9, 2018

But it was his entrance into the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans which stole the show for some. Fans praised the superstar wrestler for his show of support.