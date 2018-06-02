News And Finally

Saturday 2 June 2018

Ireland show support for LGBT community in friendly against US

Some fans have welcomed the team’s football shirt as pride month begins.

Ireland’s national football team are displaying the rainbow flag (FA Ireland/Twitter)
By Isabel Togoh, Press Association

Ireland’s national football team are displaying the rainbow flag on their shirts as LGBT pride month kicks off.

The team are wearing the shirts in their international friendly match against the US on Saturday.

A picture posted on social media by FAI shows John O’Shea’s shirt adorned with a rainbow-hued number four.

“Not just a number, this is a statement. Ireland, supporting #LGBT rights,” FAI wrote on Twitter.

Announced by FA Ireland on Friday, fans were thrilled by the move made in support of the Republic of Ireland’s LGBT community.

“Another proud day for Irish football,” wrote Twitter user @anitathoma, while @DaithiDoolan said: “Excellent idea. Important to promote equality off and on the pitch.”

Some fans were also quick to point out that the statement was not political and therefore not in breach of UEFA rules.

The match will be a significant one as it will see John O’Shea conclude his 17-year international career. Saturday will mark his 118th appearance for the team.

Pride month takes place around the world each June.

Press Association

