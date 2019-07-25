Inventive 11-year-old comes up with new way to keep cool during heatwave

An inventive 11-year-old has come up with a new way to keep cool during the heatwave.

As the mercury climbed towards 40C (104F) on Thursday, Joe Potter from Wales decided to stick a fan inside his duvet in an attempt to cool off.

His mother, Carly, filmed his success.

“He absolutely hates how hot the weather has been,” she said.

“We actually did it last year too, and it works. I climbed inside with him too.”

She said Joe, who has ambitions of becoming a science or ICT teacher, has always been very science minded.

A yellow severe weather warning for #rain has been issued for Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th: https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs. Stay #weatheraware @metofficeuk pic.twitter.com/mSpa9lcwUy — Met Office (@metoffice) July 25, 2019

“He always has the fan by his bed and just decided to try it,” she said.

The heatwave was being driven by hot air funnelled from the south.

Sweltering temperatures could spark thundery downpours, with a yellow warning issued for most of England and parts of Scotland from 3pm on Thursday until 4am on Friday.

