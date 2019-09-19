Officers called to a reported break-in were confronted with a mountain lion trapped in a bathroom.

Officers called to a reported break-in were confronted with a mountain lion trapped in a bathroom.

Intruder in bathroom turns out to be mountain lion

Sheriff’s deputies in Tuolumne County, California, were called to a home in Sonora – around 50 miles from Yosemite National Park – where the big cat had entered the building through an open door.

A Facebook post read: “The perpetrator slyly made his way through the open front door of the home.

“He did not threaten the resident or steal anything. After being spotted, he tried to make a run for it but ended up cornered in a bathroom.”

An intruder caught in the act! Last night, our deputies were called to the 16000 block of Oakhaven Lane in Sonora for... Posted by Tuolumne County Sheriff on Monday, September 16, 2019

Deputies worked with officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to remove the animal – also known as a cougar or puma – by breaking the bathroom window and placing a plank for it to walk down.

According to deputies, the mountain lion got “a stern warning about the break-in before being released”.

While mountain lions are common in that area of California, incidents like this one are relatively rare.

Deputies said: “Fish and Wildlife do not consider mountain lion sightings near human habitation a public safety concern as long as the lion is not exhibiting aggressive behaviour towards people. Mountain lions tend to be shy and extremely stealthy.”

PA Media