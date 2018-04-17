Inter Milan swapped shirt names for Instagram handles in their Serie A game against Cagliari
Dubbed #InterSocialNight, the club promised a focus on ‘all things digital and social media’.
Inter Milan players might hope to see a rise in social media followers after their Instagram handles were emblazoned upon their shirts against Cagliari.
The Serie A game between Champions League-chasers Inter and relegation-threatened Cagliari was dubbed #InterSocialNight, with the club website stating: “it’s set to be the first football match dedicated to all things digital and social media.”
📲 | It's #InterSocialNight today at San Siro!— Inter (@Inter_en) April 17, 2018
The changing room has been set up with some special shirts...🔝#InterCagliari #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/MVJjYa7n2e
That means Ivan Perisic for example wearing a shirt with ‘@IVANPERISIC444’ on the back, instead of the usual surname.
Tweets from fans pitchside were another feature of the evening, as well as Instagram stories on the big screen and a social corner for club influencers.
Press Association