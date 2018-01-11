You may probably take an aspirin when you have a headache but do you know what its molecules actually look like?

Instagram account managed by a chemistry student is here to show you what molecules look like

Well, look no further than this Instagram account created by a student in Singapore who wants you to get “your daily dose of chemistry” by checking out his “a molecule a day” page.

Matthew was inspired by his chemistry teacher who often uses building kits to help students visualise the molecular structures of chemicals. He said: “We find it really useful. My classmates and I love to tinker with these sets to build all sorts of molecules.

Matthew also takes suggestions from his followers about the molecules they would like to see on his Instagram feed.

His posts, which include anything from hormones and food additives to medicine and drugs, are accompanied by a caption that explains what the chemicals are.

He said: “Initial growth was slow, probably due to the academic nature of this page, but I’m really glad that this page has been discovered by so many people and growing at an increasing rate. “Every now and then, people drop nice comments that really motivates me to continue maintaining this page. My follower count is just over 3,000 now, and increasing exponentially!”

